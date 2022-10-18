Watch live: Biden to announce plans to ask Congress to codify Roe v. Wade abortion rights protections

[The stream is slated to start at 12:15 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see the player above at that time.]

President Joe Biden will announce Tuesday that the first bill he will send to the next U.S. Congress would codify the abortion rights protections outlined in Roe v. Wade.

Biden will make the promise during a speech hosted by the Democratic National Committee on Tuesday afternoon in Washington, DC.

The president will vow that if more Democratic senators are elected and his party keeps the House in the upcoming midterm elections, the first legislation he will send would enshrine abortion rights protections, according to a Democratic official familiar with his remarks. Biden aims to sign the bill into law close to the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, which is Jan. 22 of next year, the official said.

Abortion has become a critical issue for voters after the Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision overturned the protections of Roe earlier this year, sending the issue back to the states. Since then, more than a dozen Republican-led states — most of which do not allow for exceptions for rape or incest — have effectively banned abortions.