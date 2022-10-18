Can one-star Amazon reviews for Yankee Candles actually predict the next Covid surge?

As bizarre as it might sound, there may actually be a connection between online candle reviews and the next wave of Covid-19.

Initial claims about a link between Yankee Candle reviews on Amazon and a rise in cases of Covid were posted on Twitter and later explored on the platform during the Omicron surge in December 2021.

Twitter user @drewtoothpaste took screen grabs of one-star reviews of Yankee candles that were all made within a week of each other. Most reviews complained of "no scent" or "no smell" to their burning candles.

After seeing several of the tweets about this unlikely connection, Nicholas Beauchamp, associate professor at Northeastern University in the department of political science and the Network Science Institute, decided to formally test this hypothesis.

"It's interesting how it sort of progresses from joke to dabbling to 'I guess I'm doing this seriously,'" Beauchamp told CNBC Make It.

'The reviews were leading and the Covid cases were lagging'

In December of 2021, Beauchamp was actively working on a project, observing how social media could be used to inform Covid-19 data.

He also developed an interest in Covid's symptom of anosmia, or loss of smell.

This inspired him to investigate anosmia's potential link to reviews of scented products and determine if they could in fact be used as a way to predict Covid waves in the future.

"What I found in the original analysis [in December 2021] was that Covid cases predicted negative reviews, but not really vice versa, which implies, possibly, that it actually is people complaining because they might have anosmia," Beauchamp says.

"When I did it in June [2022], what I found was that it had sort of reversed a bit," he notes. "The reviews were leading, and the Covid cases were lagging. But the reviews really were kind of predictive of the cases going up and down."

In Beauchamp's paper, he analyzed nearly 10,000 Amazon reviews and was able to determine that negative reviews weren't linked to specific seasons where Covid cases typically rise and fall — like winter and summer.

He also looked at reviews about perfumes and found a similar connection.

Another consideration was the link between negative scented product reviews and cases of the flu, and there wasn't a correlation there, he notes.