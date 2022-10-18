Peloton's top human resources executive is leaving the company

A Peloton Interactive Inc. logo on a stationary bike at the company's showroom in Dedham, Massachusetts, U.S., on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.

Peloton 's Chief People Officer Shari Eaton is leaving the company for another opportunity, she announced in a LinkedIn post Tuesday.

Eaton's departure is the latest in a series of executive changes at Peloton. Former CEO John Foley left his board chair position alongside fellow co-founder and Chief Legal Officer Hisao Kushi in mid-September. Head of marketing Dara Treseder left later in the month.

The move also comes after several rounds of layoffs and other shakeups this year as the company seeks a return to growth. Eaton praised Peloton and its leaders in her LinkedIn post.

Eaton thanked Foley and Kushi, as well as the company's new leadership as it transforms the business to counter a drop in customer demand.

"Thank you Barry McCarthy for believing in me and trusting me to work alongside you during this important transformational time," Eaton wrote on LinkedIn.

Previously at Amazon, Eaton was at Peloton for more than three years, starting as a vice president in the human resources division before rising to senior vice president of people, safety and security officer, and then global head of people before her final role as chief people officer.

Shares of Peloton were up slightly Tuesday. The company announced Tuesday morning that it was extending the refund period for its recalled Tread+ product following dozens of injuries and a death last year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.