Pro Picks: Watch all of Tuesday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The pros discussed Salesforce after activist investor Starboard saif it had taken what it called a "significant" stake in the software company. Even though the exact size of the position wasn't disclosed, Starboard founder Jeff Smith said he sees opportunity in Salesforce after its shares fell more than 40% this year. The stock is also currently held in Jim Cramer 's Charitable Trust portfolio. Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners owns Goldman Sachs ' stock, and talked about its shares jumping after the investment bank's third-quarter earnings beat analyst estimates. Finally, the experts also opined on Netflix . The streaming company skyrocketed almost 15% post market Tuesday, after posting better-than-expected third quarter earnings and adding 2.41 million net global subscribers . Other stocks mentioned included Broadcom and Johnson & Johnson .