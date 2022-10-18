These beaten up U.S.-listed Chinese stocks are reading at attractive levels, Evercore ISI says

There may be an opportunity for investors to boost performance by snapping up shares of U.S.-listed Chinese stocks trading at a relative discount to their pandemic highs, according to Evercore ISI. "Despite the obvious challenges, we view risk/reward as attractive," analysts led by Julian Emanuel wrote in a Sunday note. "China US ADRs that have fallen significantly from their Pandemic Peak but have had favorable 2023e EPS revisions — could outperform." Evercore ISI screened for US-listed Chinese American depository receipts, or ADRs, with a market capitalization about $1 billion and that are down more from their pandemic peaks than Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index, which has fallen 47% this year. In addition, the stocks on the list have outperformed the Hang Seng since its first half bottom in mid-March, are expected to grow earnings next year and have seen higher 2023 earnings per share estimates since the end of the second quarter. The list includes some of China's best-known ADRs, including Alibaba , Pinduoduo and Baidu . All three are down more than 70% from their pandemic peaks, and have solid earnings estimates going forward. Tencent Music Entertainment, also on the list, has fallen the most since its pandemic peak – it's down 88%, but has outperformed the Hang Seng Index by nearly 17% since March. Evercore also sees a steep skew of expensive downside puts versus upside calls in the iShares China Large Cap ETF (FXI). This highlights the "elevated caution still embedded in China's equities," according to Emanuel. "To position for broad Large Cap China Equity upside, we recommend going long FXI March 29C/19P Risk Reversals (Buy Call, Sell Put)," he said. "The put is struck at the [Global Financial Crisis] low $19 and maturity in March when we expect an end to Zero Covid." "The FXI March 29C/19P Risk Reversal can be implemented for a credit of $0.18 based on the FXI closing price of $24.16 on 10/14, offering attractive risk reward as we expect chances of a catalyst for reopening begin to rise between now and March 2023," Emanuel added.