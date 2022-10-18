Third-quarter evidence so far suggests an earnings contraction, but not a bust

The earnings apocalypse: still waiting. Decent earnings reports this morning from Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson, Lockheed Martin and State Street (all are trading up pre-open) are again highlighting that Wall Street has been anticipating significant cuts to fourth quarter earnings, which are still not materializing in a big way. Despite an earnings beat, Lockheed only affirmed full year guidance, and J & J narrowed the guidance. But that is a far cry from cutting their forecasts. This is precisely what happened three months ago for second quarter earnings. Then as now, traders were anticipating earnings would be slashed for the second half of the year. They were cut modestly, particularly in growth stocks, but not dramatically, and estimates for both the third and fourth quarter remained positive. The result: from mid-July to mid-August the S & P 500 rose about 500 points to 4,300, a 13% rise in one month. It's happening again, though there is no guarantee that pattern will repeat. So far, 45 companies, or 9% of the index, have now released third quarter results, and 71% have topped estimates, according to Earnings Scout. That is a bit below the three-year average, but it is not a collapse. Bottom line: The evidence so far suggests a contraction but not a bust. With Wall Street primed for a collapse in earnings, the pain trade (the trade that would cause the greatest discomfort to the greatest number of active traders) is up: that earnings do not get dramatically slashed.