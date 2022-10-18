Turkey prices are 73% higher than last year and might stay that way through Thanksgiving, commodities strategist says

The ongoing spread of bird flu will likely affect the price and availability of turkeys this Thanksgiving.

Right now the price per pound of an 8 to 16 pound turkey is $1.99, up from $1.15 last year, according to USDA data. This is a 73% increase.

Typically bird flu spreads during the colder months, but this year commercial turkey producers were reporting cases of avian flu in July — a time when farmers are raising flocks for the holiday season.

"It's certainly occurring at a terrible time," says Walter Kunisch, a senior commodities strategist at Hilltop Securities.