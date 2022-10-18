CNBC Investing Club

What Cramer is watching Tuesday — J&J beat, Salesforce gets an activist, stocks surge

thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer
Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images

What I am looking at Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022

  • Club holding Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reports an impressive quarter. Crimped by strong dollar. But nice gains in all lines. Cancer drug Darzalex and Crohn's disease drug Stelara saw robust demand. Really good consumer. J&J going to split into a consumer company and a pharma company. Trims the top end of its Q3 operational sales and adjusted earnings-per-share ranges. The Dow stock rise more than 2% in Tuesday's premarket.
  • Activist investor Starboard takes a major stake in Club holding Salesforce (CRM), sees significant opportunity. The Dow stock jumps in the premarket more than 5% on the news first reported by CNBC's David Faber. Starboard founder and CEO Jeff Smith will be on CNBC at 10:15 a.m. ET to talk more about the new stake.

