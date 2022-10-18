What Cramer is watching Tuesday — J&J beat, Salesforce gets an activist, stocks surge

What I am looking at Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 Club holding Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reports an impressive quarter. Crimped by strong dollar. But nice gains in all lines. Cancer drug Darzalex and Crohn's disease drug Stelara saw robust demand. Really good consumer. J & J going to split into a consumer company and a pharma company. Trims the top end of its Q3 operational sales and adjusted earnings-per-share ranges. The Dow stock rise more than 2% in Tuesday's premarket. Activist investor Starboard takes a major stake in Club holding Salesforce (CRM), sees significant opportunity. The Dow stock jumps in the premarket more than 5% on the news first reported by CNBC's David Faber. Starboard founder and CEO Jeff Smith will be on CNBC at 10:15 a.m. ET to talk more about the new stake. With Dow components J & J and Salesforce up strongly, futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average jump more than 550 points, or 1.9%, in a broad premarket strength. S & P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures rise more than 2%. Elevated bond yields back off. On Monday, Wall Street also rallied. Goldman Sachs (GS) still making money. Beat on EPS and revenue on better-than-expected trading results. CEO David Solomon tells CNBC there's a good chance of a recession and so it's time to be cautious. Growing book value. Record management fees. Piper Sandler oil price target boosts. Club holding Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) to $346 per share from $311. Huge boost. Keeps overweight (buy) rating). Club holding Devon Energy (DVN) to $96 from $94. Citi also gets more bullish on oils: Exxon Mobil (XOM) price target boost to $98 per share from $90; ConocoPhillips (COP) to $132 from $115; Chevron (CVX) to $155 from $150. Deutsch Bank cuts several semiconductor stocks' price targets: Club names Qualcomm QCOM to $160 per share from $170; Marvell Technology (MRVL) to $55 from $65. Nvidia (NVDA) to $140 from $165; Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) to $70 from $80. We sold some AMD on Monday in our ongoing effort to reduce our exposure to chipmakers. Club holding Microsoft (MSFT) cuts people, continues to invest, but calls for slowest quarterly revenue growth in more than five years. Microsoft is set to report earnings after the closing bell on Oct. 25. Deutsch Bank cuts price target to $315 per share from $330. Best house in bad neighborhood. Barclays goes to $310 from $335. Both Wall Street firms keep the buy-equivalent ratings on the stock. In a commentary Monday , we looked at how the personal computer slowdown is impacting Microsoft. Barclays cuts price target on Charles Schwab (SCHW) to $73 per share from $81. May need a capital raise. Barclays likes medical devices. Boston Scientific (BSX) top pick. Wedbush downgrades Carvana (CVNA) to neutral (hold) from buy. Catch up price target cut to $15 per share from $50. The stock rose 6% to $18 per share Monday and adds another 3% in the premarket. But shares are still down 90% year to date. Barclays cuts price target on Unity Software (U) to $33 per share from $49. Big gains in the stock Monday and in Tuesday's premarket. But still down around 75% year to date. Odd call: ServiceNow (NOW) price target raised at Barclays to $501 per share from $495; keeps overweight (buy) rating. Intel (INTC) will get much less for Mobileye unit, looking for a value of about $16 billion in its initial public offering, according to an SEC filing. Talk of a $50 billion value not too long ago. Citi says favorable set up for Tesla (TSLA) going into quarterly print, which comes after the closing bell Wednesday. "Set up balance if not slightly positive," analysts there say. Citi keeps sell rating and price target of $141.33 per share. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long JNJ, PXD, DVN, QCOM, MRVL, NVDA, AMD and MSFT. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images

