CNBC Pro

Baird says buy Lockheed Martin, a 'pure-play' defense stock with limited downside risk

thumbnail
Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

Jefferies upgrades Exxon Mobil, calls it a premium oil stock poised to rally more than 30%
CNBC ProJefferies upgrades Exxon Mobil, calls it a premium oil stock poised to rally more than 30%
Samantha Subin30 min ago
JPMorgan upgrades Netflix, says shares can rally nearly 40% as streamer focuses on ad tier
CNBC ProJPMorgan upgrades Netflix, says shares can rally nearly 40% as streamer focuses on ad tier
Samantha Subinan hour ago
Why analysts say Netflix's third-quarter results signal the start of a 'narrative defining period'
CNBC ProWhy analysts say Netflix's third-quarter results signal the start of a 'narrative defining period'
Samantha Subinan hour ago
Read More