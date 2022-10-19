Cramer's lightning round: I like Procter & Gamble over Kimberly-Clark

Loading chart...

Transocean Ltd : "It is a high-risk stock. I prefer to have something that is certainly a little bit more ... known and already doing incredibly well, which is Halliburton ."

Loading chart...

Tapestry Inc : "I think it's an inexpensive stock. I think Coach is good. I'd like for them to come on the show. I think that it's a good idea."

Loading chart...

Carnival Corp : "I don't like Carnival, I prefer Norwegian Cruise . Better balance sheet, and I think that it's going to do better."

Loading chart...

Kimberly-Clark Corp : "I'd much rather have you be in Procter & Gamble ."

Loading chart...

Boeing Co : "As a long term position — that is really the operative term, because short-term, they keep doing things wrong."

Loading chart...

Chord Energy Corp : "My favorite [energy stock] right now is Pioneer ."

Loading chart...

Quantumscape Corp : "It's losing a lot of money ... and we do not recommend stocks that are losing a lot of money." Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Procter & Gamble, Halliburton and Pioneer Natural Resources.

watch now