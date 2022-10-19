UK PM Liz Truss says she’s a ‘fighter not a quitter’ as lawmakers plot to oust her

British Prime Minister Liz Truss departs 10 Downing Street for the weekly Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons in London, United Kingdom on October 19, 2022.

LONDON — British Prime Minister Liz Truss insisted Wednesday she was a "fighter not a quitter" as she was grilled by parliamentarians for the first time since being forced to scrap almost all of her flagship fiscal policies.

Truss said she had "acted in the national interest to make sure that we have economic stability," while also starting the session by saying she was "sorry" and had "made mistakes."

The row-back of her huge program of tax cuts, originally announced on Sept. 23, came after it sparked massive volatility in financial markets, with the pound plunging against the dollar and U.K. government bonds being sold off at such a rapid rate it threatened to topple pension funds. Mortgage deals were also pulled as interest rate hike expectations rose rapidly.

Full details of the government's new economic policies are expected Oct. 31, along with an independent economic forecast.

Attack lines from opposition leader Keir Starmer during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday included questions over how the public could trust a leader whose "promises didn't last a week"; branding her policies "fantasy economics"; and accusing Truss of crashing the economy.

"I had to take the decision because of the economic situation to adjust our policies," Truss said. She added that interest rates were rising globally and economic forecasts had worsened.