European markets head for higher open, looking to build on gains

European markets are heading for a higher open on Wednesday, looking to build on gains in the previous session.

The region's markets ended Tuesday higher, with the Stoxx 600 index rising 0.44% and all major bourses making gains.

The only sectors weighing down markets were basic resources, which fell 1.48%, and oil and gas, which fell 1.26%. Tuesday afternoon saw the European Commission propose setting temporary limits on daily gas trading levels to avoid price spikes.