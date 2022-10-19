CNBC Pro

Goldman says stay defensive and overweight cash

thumbnail
Carmen Reinicke@csreinicke
WATCH LIVE

More In Invest Like The Pros

These beaten up U.S.-listed Chinese stocks are reading at attractive levels, Evercore ISI says
CNBC ProThese beaten up U.S.-listed Chinese stocks are reading at attractive levels, Evercore ISI says
Carmen Reinicke
Investors flooding into cash right now are making the wrong move, UBS says
CNBC ProInvestors flooding into cash right now are making the wrong move, UBS says
Michelle Fox
REITs are suffering big time as rates rise, but there's opportunity in the carnage
CNBC ProREITs are suffering big time as rates rise, but there's opportunity in the carnage
Michelle Fox
Read More