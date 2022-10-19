Hyundai says Biden's new EV tax credit rules deal 'astronomical' blow to business

DETROIT – The Biden administration's elimination of tax credits for imported electric vehicles deals a massive blow to Hyundai Motor's business, an executive for the automaker said Wednesday.

Jose Munoz, global president and chief operating officer, declined to disclose a specific financial impact associated with the requirements of the Inflation Reduction Act, but described it as a huge impact to the automaker's bottom line. Hyundai and others are lobbying for some of those requirements to be reversed.

"It will be very, very astronomical if nothing happens, if nothing changes. The impact is huge," Munoz said Wednesday during a Reuters automotive conference. "That's why we're taking actions through all the channels."

Hyundai and other non-domestic automakers have been vocal opponents of the new electric vehicle tax credit regulations under the Inflation Reduction Act. The law, passed by Congress in August, immediately eliminated a tax credit of up to $7,500 for plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles that are imported and sold in the U.S.

Hyundai, including Kia, has quickly become the second best-selling automaker of EVs in the U.S., representing 8.1% of the market through the third quarter, according to Motor Intelligence data. It trails only well-established leader Tesla , which continues to command roughly 67% of new EVs sold.