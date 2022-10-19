CNBC Pro

Jefferies upgrades Exxon Mobil, calls it a premium oil stock poised to rally more than 30%

thumbnail
Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

JPMorgan upgrades Netflix, says shares can rally nearly 40% as streamer focuses on ad tier
CNBC ProJPMorgan upgrades Netflix, says shares can rally nearly 40% as streamer focuses on ad tier
Samantha Subin32 min ago
Why analysts say Netflix's third-quarter results signal the start of a 'narrative defining period'
CNBC ProWhy analysts say Netflix's third-quarter results signal the start of a 'narrative defining period'
Samantha Subinan hour ago
Goldman says this restaurant chain is one of the most compelling growth stocks into earnings
CNBC ProGoldman says this restaurant chain is one of the most compelling growth stocks into earnings
Alex Harring
Read More