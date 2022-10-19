CNBC Investing Club

Procter & Gamble gets a price target trim, but is poised for faster growth as inflation cools

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
View of Dawn dish soap liquid at Stop & Shop Supermarket.
Ron Adar | LightRocket | Getty Images

Procter & Gamble (PG) reported strong fiscal first-quarter earnings on Wednesday, but lowered its sales guidance as the strong U.S. dollar and inflation are forecast to remain a drag on overall results.

