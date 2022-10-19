Pro Picks: Watch all of Wednesday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The pros discussed Netflix , whose stock surged more than 13% after the streaming company posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings Tuesday and added 2.41 million net global subscribers . The entertainment giant also said it will crack down on password sharing next year, and will begin a new ad-supported subscription plan starting Nov. 3 in the U.S. Brenda Vingiello of Sand Hill Global Advisors talked about what she's looking for in Tesla 's latest quarterly results. She added the stock to her portfolio earlier this year. Deutsche Bank reiterated Tesla a buy ahead of the electric car maker's earnings report after market close. Other stocks mentioned include Procter & Gamble and Disney . These stocks are both currently held in Jim Cramer 's Charitable Trust portfolio.