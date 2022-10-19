Treasury yields climb as recession fears spread

Treasury yields rose across the board on Wednesday as concerns over a recession spread among investors, and markets looked ahead to the release of housing market data.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was last at 4.0731, up by 7.5 basis points after hovering just below the key 4% level on Tuesday.

The policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury yield rose by around six basis points to 4.4989%.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point equals 0.01%.