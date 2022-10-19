U.S. to provide millions in funding for tidal energy and river current systems

While there is excitement about the potential of renewable technologies such as tidal power, there are challenges when it comes to scaling up. Laro Pilartes / 500Px | 500Px | Getty Images

The U.S. Department of Energy said $35 million in funding would be made available "to advance tidal and river current energy systems" under plans it hopes will provide a shot in the arm to a sector whose current footprint is tiny. In a statement Tuesday outlining the move, the DOE said the funding opportunity — which is slated for release in 2023 — represented the "largest investment in tidal and river current energy technologies in the United States." A notice of intent related to the funding opportunity has been posted online. The DOE said it proposed "to develop a tidal or river current research, development, and demonstration site and to support in-water demonstration of at least one tidal energy system." Alejandro Moreno, who is acting assistant secretary for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, said oceans and rivers represented "a huge potential source of renewable energy." The DOE said the funding would come from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Over the past few years a number of projects related to tidal power, including ones in the United States, have taken significant steps forward. In July 2021, for instance, a tidal turbine dubbed "the world's most powerful" started grid-connected power generation at the European Marine Energy Centre in Orkney, an archipelago located north of mainland Scotland. In May 2022, a £4.6 million (around $5.18 million) facility that can test tidal turbine blades under strenuous conditions was officially opened, with those behind it hoping it will accelerate the development of marine energy technology and lower costs. While there is excitement about the potential of renewable technologies such as tidal power, there are significant challenges when it comes to scaling up, a point the DOE acknowledged in its announcement. "The U.S. tidal and river current energy industry requires long-term and substantial funding to move from testing devices one at a time to establishing a commercial site," it said. "The complexity of installing devices and navigating permitting processes, combined with a lack of connection to local power grids, have proven to be a consistent barrier to advancing tidal and river current energy."