3 terms you should always have on your resume to target what ‘every organization cares about’

Words in the job description

When it comes to that optimization, emphasize "words that show up in the job description, on the website of your potential employer and that are used in the field," says Ng. Say you're applying for a job in marketing. Reading through the job description, you might notice job tasks like building media lists, writing press releases and drafting blogs. Upon dipping into similar open roles, you might find similar demands. If these are relevant to your work experience, make sure to include them in the bullets of your job descriptions. Your potential employer is letting you know specifically what kind of industry experience they're looking for. If you have that experience, it's critical to highlight it in their language so they know you're the right candidate for the role.

Impactful verbs like 'accomplished, improved'

Your resume should be a powerful reflection of your accomplishments. To make your job experiences pack a punch, make sure to start each bullet with a past tense verb that is as specific and actionable as possible, says Ng. "Led a team of five, coordinated across three departments, designed three landing pages, built, designed, authored and co-wrote, published," says Ng as some examples, adding that, "even if I don't continue with the rest of the sentence, you have a mental image of what I did." "Accomplished, improved, trained, mentored, managed," are a few others to consider, says Vicki Salemi, career expert at Monster.

Numbers such as 'a 25% increase'