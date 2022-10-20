CCTV Script 20/10/22

— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on October 20, 2022.

The consumer price index in the UK returned to double-digit levels in September. Food prices are the major contributor. UK food prices rose by a whopping 14.6% year-on-year, which is the biggest increase in 40 years.

After the inflation data came out, the pound fell in response.

It's worth noting that soaring food and energy prices put different inflation pressures on poor and wealthy households. According to the Institute for Fiscal Studies, the lowest-income tenth of the population experienced inflation of 12 percent while the richest tenth experienced inflation of 9 percent.

In addition, a new report from consulting firm McKinsey shows that high inflation has forced British consumers to adjust their Christmas shopping plans: 58 percent of respondents said they were likely to cut their Christmas spending, while 8 percent said they would not shop at all.

The September Consumer Price Index has long served as an important reference for the annual pension increase in April. Jeremy Hunt, the new Chancellor of the Exchequer, declined to confirm Wednesday whether pensions and benefits will be increased in line with inflation.

Sir Steve Webb, a former pensions minister stated that new pensioners could miss out on £442 per year in income if the state pension is increased in line with earnings next April instead of with inflation.

Investors predict that inflation in the UK will increase further. If the current price cap on energy bills, set by the government, expires at the end of March next year, the inflation rate may rise to 11% in April next year.

The Bank of England is widely expected to increase interest rates by 75 basis points in early November in light of the current rate of inflation, which is more than five times the Bank's 2% inflation target. Nevertheless, some investors have also pointed out that the BoE will also need to examine the direction of fiscal policy in the next few weeks. The next rate hike will not only be determined by this inflation data.

Small businesses in the United Kingdom are particularly hard hit by the high inflation. Nearly half of the companies surveyed by the Federation of Small Businesses reported a decline in revenues in the third quarter, and less than a third reported an increase. In light of the increasing economic pressures, more than 40 percent of companies anticipate revenue declines in the coming quarter.

The survey was conducted between Sept. 20 and Oct. 4, covering the period when Prime Minister Truss released his fiscal plan on Sept. 23 and triggered market turmoil.



