Cramer's lightning round: State Street is a buy

State Street Corp : "I think State Street down here at this level is a terrific buy."

Novavax Inc : "I am against Novavax."

Fox Corp. Class B : "I don't like the media stocks. ... The media stocks I do like are Google , Meta and Amazon ."

Generac Holdings : "I do not want to touch this one." Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Alphabet, Meta and Amazon.

