CNBC Investing Club

Danaher shares slide after knockout quarter. Here's why it's a buying opportunity

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
A health worker processes a Covid-19 antibody test for a patient at the Diagnostic and Wellness Center in Torrance, California, on May 5, 2020.
Valerie Macon | AFP | Getty Images

Danaher (DHR) reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter, as all three segments of the health technology company posted strong gains.

More In Analysis

Regulatory approvals for AbbVie, J&J bolster the Club investment case
CNBC Investing ClubRegulatory approvals for AbbVie, J&J bolster the Club investment case
Kevin Stankiewicz19 min ago
2 takeaways from our daily meeting: Semiconductors, Danaher's earnings beat
CNBC Investing Club2 takeaways from our daily meeting: Semiconductors, Danaher's earnings beat
Krystal Hur3 hours ago
Our guide to buying stocks on a pullback in a volatile market
CNBC Investing ClubOur guide to buying stocks on a pullback in a volatile market
Kevin Stankiewicz4 hours ago
Read More