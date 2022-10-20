LIVE UPDATES
European markets head for negative open as economic uncertainty continues
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European markets are heading for a negative open on Thursday as investors assessed continuing economic uncertainty.
Regional markets closed slightly lower Wednesday afternoon as traders digested new inflation data for the U.K. and assessed rate hike expectations and recession fears.
Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded lower on Thursday on economic fears, while Nasdaq 100 futures fell on Wednesday night after surging Treasury yields ended a two-day rally for the major averages.
Political uncertainty continues in the U.K. this week. Prime Minister Liz Truss said she is "a fighter not a quitter" while addressing fellow lawmakers in the House of Commons yesterday but she is facing growing pressure to resign. Her ailing government was dealt another blow with the resignation of Home Secretary Suella Braverman.
— Zavier Ong
Sterling extends losses as UK PM Liz Truss addresses Parliament
Sterling extended its losses against the dollar as U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss addressed fellow lawmakers for the first time since her new Finance Minister, Jeremy Hunt, scrapped most of the policies in her latest fiscal package.
The pound was down 0.8% to trade at $1.12290 during Truss' speech.
— Hannah Ward-Glenton
UK markets now come with a 'competence risk premium,' economist says
The last couple of weeks have put a "competence risk premium" into the financial markets, Paul Donovan, chief economist at UBS Wealth Management, said on CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe."
"Financial markets have judged the U.K. government to not be as competent as it could've been," Donovan said.
He also said that U.K. inflation rising to 10.1% "should not be disappointing."
— Hannah Ward-Glenton
— Weizhen Tan
European markets: Here are the opening calls
European markets are heading for a higher open on Wednesday, looking to build on gains in the previous session.
The U.K.'s FTSE index is expected to open 38 points higher at 6,958 , the German DAX up 99 points at 12,864 and the French CAC up 39 points at 6,106, according to data from IG.
European markets closed higher Tuesday as the region felt the impact of the U.K.'s fiscal U-turns and anticipated new EU measures to tackle energy prices.
The British pound was 0.5% lower against the dollar at $1.1353 at 4:30 p.m. in London, after rallying Monday as new Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt scrapped most of Prime Minister Liz Truss' fiscal policies. Truss apologized for the "mistakes" she made in her first six weeks in the position.
On the data front in Europe, U.K. inflation figures for September are due. Earnings come from Nestle, Handelsbanken, Deutsche Boerse, Metro Bank, ASOS and BHP.
— Holly Ellyatt