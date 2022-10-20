European markets head for negative open as economic uncertainty continues

European markets are heading for a negative open on Thursday as investors assessed continuing economic uncertainty.

Regional markets closed slightly lower Wednesday afternoon as traders digested new inflation data for the U.K. and assessed rate hike expectations and recession fears.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded lower on Thursday on economic fears, while Nasdaq 100 futures fell on Wednesday night after surging Treasury yields ended a two-day rally for the major averages.

Political uncertainty continues in the U.K. this week. Prime Minister Liz Truss said she is "a fighter not a quitter" while addressing fellow lawmakers in the House of Commons yesterday but she is facing growing pressure to resign. Her ailing government was dealt another blow with the resignation of Home Secretary Suella Braverman.