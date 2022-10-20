GOP holds big leads on key economic issues ahead of the November elections, CNBC survey shows

U.S. President Joe Biden holds a video conference event with electric battery industry grant winners, related to recent infrastructure initiatives, from the White House in Washington, October 19, 2022. Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

The third-quarter CNBC All-America Economic Survey finds some modest improvements in economic attitudes and in President Joe Biden's approval ratings across the country, but Americans still harbor mostly negative views on the economy and give the GOP double-digit leads on key economic and financial issues ahead of the November elections. President Biden's overall approval rating improved 10 points from the July survey with 46% approving and 50% disapproving. Approval of Biden's handling of the economy also rose 10 points, with 40% approving and 56% disapproving. While they were the president's best numbers since 2021, the improvement came largely from increased Democratic support. Approval by independents on the economy remained unchanged from the prior poll at just 25%.

Americans' views on the current state of the economy rose 5 points from the prior survey, yet still remain at a low level. Only 16% say the economy is excellent or good, up from 11% in July; 83% call the economy fair or poor, the third straight survey where the percentage has been above 80. On the outlook, 27% expect the economy to improve in the next year, up from 22% in July, with 45% expecting it to get worse, down from 52% in July. The 45% who believe the economy will worsen is the third most pessimistic result in the 14-year history of the survey, eclipsed only by the surveys in July and a year ago. Republicans have a two-point advantage, 48%-46%, on party preference to control congress. That's a tossup with the poll's +/-3.5% margin for error, but Democrats have typically had substantial leads in this question when they have picked up Congressional seats. The gap is the same as the prior survey, which came in at 44%-42%. The poll of 800 registered voters nationwide was conducted Oct. 13-16 by Hart Research, who served as the Democratic pollsters, and Public Opinion Strategies, the Republican pollsters.

GOP Lead

Republicans have a double-digit lead on the questions of which party would do a better job bringing down inflation, handling taxes, dealing with deficits, and creating jobs. CNBC's Democratic and Republican pollsters agree the economic numbers look similar to 2014 when the GOP retained the House and took control of the Senate.

