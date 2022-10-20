Microsoft, Simon Property and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your stock questions

On Thursday's "Ask Halftime," our traders answered questions from CNBC Pro subscribers about stocks and ETFs during this market volatility, including whether to buy, sell or hold specific names. Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management is long both the Vanguard Real Estate ETF and Simon Property . He explained why these are both strong investments in the real estate sector to add to your portfolio. SVB Private Bank's Shannon Saccocia highlighted reasons why she would invest equally between Apple , Alphabet and Microsoft if given $15,000. However, Saccocia said that if she were pressed to choose one of the three tech giants, she would buy Microsoft's stock. Finally, Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners discussed what he thinks is ahead for mining stock Cleveland-Cliffs .