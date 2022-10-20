Movie theaters want more from Netflix, but the streaming giant isn't ready to budge on its release model

Netflix backtracked on advertisements. Should theatrical releases be next?

Some theater owners and industry analysts are wondering whether the streaming giant will rethink its resistance to the traditional Hollywood movie release model as it looks for new ways to grow revenue.

This Thanksgiving, Netflix plans to release "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story," the sequel to the 2019 hit whodunnit "Knives Out," in select theaters for a week before offering it to subscribers a month later.

The streamer reportedly shelled out $400 million for the rights to two sequels after the original "Knives Out" generated $312 million globally on a budget of just $40 million. The first film's performance at the box office in turn provoked questions about why Netflix has limited the release of "Glass Onion" to just one week in only 600 theaters.

And with a thin pipeline of big movie releases this year, theater owners want more from Netflix.

"We are happy they are experimenting and giving us an exclusive time window," said Brock Bagby, chief content and development officer for B&B Theatres, which has more than 50 locations in 14 states. "But we wish it was a longer run and we wish it was wider."

Some executives within Netflix reportedly lobbied co-CEO Ted Sarandos earlier this year to consider longer stints in theaters and wider releases for some films, but Sarandos nixed the idea. Top brass at the company have said repeatedly that the future of entertainment is streaming.

Netflix could benefit with a more flexible approach to movie releases, according to some on Wall Street. That could help bring in more box office revenue and attract filmmakers with the prestige that can come with theatrical releases.

"If anything, this past year has shown that Netflix is open to and in need of new sources of revenue," said Mike Proulx, vice president and research director at Forrester. "Incremental subscription revenue alone just isn't going to cut it going forward."

That's partially why Netflix is adding an advertising-supported tier to its service after so many years of resisting, he said.

Michael Pachter, analyst at Wedbush, said he understands Netflix doesn't make films to profit from theatrical releases, and that the company's priority is to satisfy its members. "But that ignores the fact that film creators strongly believe in theatrical exhibition as a measure of success," Pachter said.

Netflix executives have stood firm by their decision to show "Glass Onion" in just 600 theaters for one week. The company's strategy in the past with limited theatrical releases – such as with Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" – has been to build buzz for subscribers when the film arrives on its service. That's the play here, too, the company said during Tuesday's earnings video.

"We're in the business of entertaining our members with Netflix movies on Netflix," Sarandos said during the call.

He said that Netflix has brought films to festivals and gave them limited runs in theaters because filmmakers have demanded it.

"There [are] all kinds of debates all the time, back-and-forth, but there's no question internally that we make our movies for our members and we really want them to watch them on Netflix," he said.

Netflix declined to comment further.