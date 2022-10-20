Our guide to buying stocks on a pullback in a volatile market

Wall Street's turbulent year has afforded investors plenty of opportunities to buy stocks on a pullback. The question, though: When is the right time to pull the trigger? The answer is nuanced, depending on the circumstances surrounding the stock and one's personal investment goals. However, for us at the Club, there are a few things we keep in mind whenever we're looking to be opportunistic into weakness. We'll offer our thoughts on how to approach three different types of stocks: a winner, an out-of-favor decliner and a new position. No matter which bucket the stock falls into, when buying a stock on a pullback, you have to make sure the long-term thesis remains intact or there's a clear catalyst ahead to get it back on track. And if a stock is declining because something is seriously wrong with the company's underlying fundamentals, it's likely too risky to step in — no matter the price. In some cases, if you already own the troubled stock, it might be best to exit the position all together . When the stock has been a winner Let's say you're looking to own more shares of a company in your portfolio that's recently been a standout performer. We'll use Club holding Humana (HUM) as an example. Shares of the health insurer have solidly outperformed the S & P 500 this year, and we've got a nice paper profit on our position, which we initiated April 19 . The average cost basis for our 100-share position sits at $443.03 apiece. Now, the stock is off its all-time high of $514.98 on Sept. 20, and we remain believers in the company in a market that requires defensive positioning. Humana is making progress on its $1 billion value creation program, while also making smart investments to reinvigorate growth in Medicare Advantage. While our Humana thesis hasn't been shaken, that doesn't mean we're really getting an opportunity to buy more shares. Yes, the stock has pulled back from its highs, but the decline is less than 5%. We think a move of that magnitude, in a volatile market replete with selling pressure, hardly qualifies as a pullback for a stock that's been such an outperformer. We'd need to see more downside before we'd consider Humana a pullback worth buying. This is especially true given our cost basis — our cash could do more work for us in other areas. In fact, last week we booked some profits in Humana with the stock near its all-time highs because we wanted to have more cash on hand to potentially be strategic buyers in more beaten-down names. While it's always important to avoid getting greedy , it's especially true in a market like this. When the stock has been beaten down This year hasn't been kind to many stocks, especially for growth-oriented companies in the technology sector. It's not just speculative, money-losing names, either. The selling has extended to plenty of profitable companies that may be weathering some near-term slowdowns to their business, even though secular tailwinds like cloud adoption remain at their back. In instances like this, when the market seems set on taking a stock down, it's important to recognize we can't predict the exact bottom. Humility is an important part of investing. It's impossible to know when a bottom is actually made until it's in the past. The same goes for spotting tops. We don't want to be too aggressive when sentiment isn't going our way for a stock like Salesforce (CRM). A strategy called "wide scales" can be used to minimize risk. When you identify the level where you want to step in and capitalize on the pullback, putting the "wide scales" strategy into practice would mean only buying a partial amount of total shares you want to add — and then waiting; if your goal is to end up with 60 more shares, you might only buy 15 shares to start. If the stock falls another, say, 5% from the level at which you bought those 15 shares, you could pull the trigger and buy 20 more. This not only improves your cost basis, but ensures you still have available cash to deploy if the market creates an even more attractive opportunity in the future. Then, if the stock declines another 5% or so, you can step in to buy 25 shares, bringing your total addition to 60, in a disciplined way. Our recent buys of Salesforce shares offer an illustration of the wide-scales strategy. We bought 50 shares at $152.89 on Sept. 6 . Then, on Sept. 26, with the stock down another 4% from the Sept. 6 level, we added 25 more shares. Central to the wide-scales approach is a recognition that we will not be able to always time the bottom. Its benefits include offering protection if the stock keeps sliding — you'll be glad you didn't buy 60 shares all at once if the stock promptly tumbles 10%. It also ensures you maintain flexibility to benefit from those more attractive lower levels, instead of making three separate purchases of a security at roughly the same price. For stocks in which its dividend payment is a meaningful reason for owning it, there is a slight variation to the wide-scales approach. Instead of using percentage declines in stock price to determine when to step in, we may focus on its yield. Hypothetically, we may look to buy the pullback in a stock when its yield becomes, say, 3.5%, then wait until it reaches 3.75% or 4% before making an additional buy. More generally, it's important to note that we're not going to keep buying something endlessly just because it's going lower, even if we strongly feel the market is getting it wrong. We're keeping an eye on how big the position is relative to the rest of the portfolio and whether buying more would make it too large. We're also taking steps to ensure we don't buy simply because we think "enough is enough" on the way down. When it's a new stock in your portfolio Let's say you just added a brand-new stock to your portfolio. You did your homework on the company and concluded its future prospects appear brighter than its current market value suggests, so you start a small position that you plan to build up over time. But when do you make that next purchase, and possibly the one after that? Answering those questions requires an acknowledgment that your first buy is unlikely to be made at the best-possible purchase price in a volatile market. There's nothing wrong with that fact, but it's a key backdrop to this scenario. For this reason, we rarely want our initial buy to be excessively aggressive — like scooping up 250 shares of a company that takes its weighting in our portfolio up to 4% right away. Instead, we might opt for a smaller, but not immaterial, weighting of 0.75%. This way if the stock promptly starts to go higher, we own enough stock to reap some reward. But we've also left ourselves ample cash to grow the position should we soon get better prices. As much as we might like the stock for long-term fundamental reasons, sometimes the volatile day-to-day nature of the market has other plans. Our recent actions with Starbucks (SBUX) offer a look at approaching pullbacks in your newest stocks. We started a stake in Starbucks in late August, beginning with a weighting of 0.75% in the coffee giant. Our first Starbucks purchase , on Aug. 22, was for 275 shares at roughly $85 apiece. A week later, we added 150 more shares at an average of $83.97 each, down a little over 1% from our initial buy, on Aug. 22. In the Humana example we discussed earlier, a decline of that magnitude isn't what we'd consider a "buyable pullback." It's a different story, though, when you're working on building up a fresh position; it can be a bit more shallow and still be worth taking advantage. In this instance, it helped us improve our cost basis and establish a more formidable position in SBUX. Our third Starbucks purchase came a day later, on Aug. 30, at a level slightly below where we picked up our second tranche. We added 100 shares, at roughly $83.44 apiece, giving Starbucks a roughly 1.5% weighting in the portfolio. We followed up in the following days with two smaller purchases — 75 shares in each, around the $84 level — that helped us scale deeper into the position. Then we paused and haven't bought another tranche since that second buy, on Sept. 6. To understand why we haven't, consider the stock has not closed below $84 since then, while registering multiple closes north of $90. On the one hand, our decision to buy Starbucks ahead of its pivotal investor day, held on Sept. 13, proved wise because the market has responded well to the company's transformation plan. We figured it'd be well-received, and wanted to start our position before it took place and shares ran away from us. On the other hand, despite our long-term enthusiasm for SBUX, the stock's post-investor day move has required us to be patient. And in an environment this volatile, patience is paramount. We don't want to chase a stock on its way up because we know a better price may arrive in the future. We also want to be mindful about clustering too many buys around the same level, knowing we don't have unlimited cash and want to ensure what we have available is deployed to have the maximum impact. Bottom line Turbulent markets can — and do — create opportunities to invest in quality companies at attractive prices. While it's important to not buy simply because you've had enough of a stock's decline, there are disciplined approaches to take that ensure your money is being put to work in the most strategic way. It's not always the right time to start stepping in, but once you've determined that it is, discipline always trumps conviction. (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

Trader on the floor of the NYSE Aug. 30, 2022. Source: NYSE