Pro Picks: Watch all of Thursday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The pros discussed Tesla , which saw its stock drop 6.7% Thursday. The electric car maker posted third- quarter earnings after the market closed Wednesday that missed analysts' expectations . The experts also talked IBM , as the enterprise software maker's stock rose more than 4% after the company beat on the top and bottom lines . IBM also lifted its growth projection for the full year. Other stocks mentioned include Danaher and Kinder Morgan . Danaher, which makes medical and diagnostic instruments, is currently held in Jim Cramer 's Charitable Trust portfolio.