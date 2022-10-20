Resist Russian conscription, Zelenskyy tells men in occupied regions; Ukraine imposes curbs on energy use

The Russian-installed deputy governor of the Kherson region has insisted Russia is not surrendering the city of Kherson, despite calling on residents to evacuate immediately.

A view of the village, located in the border of the Kherson region where the control was again taken by the Ukrainian forces, as Ukrainian soldiers patrol around the site amid Ukraine's counterattack against Russian forces in the southern Kherson region, heavy clashes continue between the two sides in Kherson city, located in Kherson Oblast, Ukraine on October 07, 2022.

"We are not going to surrender the city. We will hold our ground to the end. We will not let the Nazis enter the city," Kirill Stremousov said. Russian officials frequently and baselessly refer to Ukrainian forces as "Nazis" in a bid to demonize them.

Civilians in Kherson, which Russia claims to have annexed and which is only partially occupied by its forces, have been told to leave the region as Russian officials expect that a large-scale counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces to retake the region could be about to begin.

Residents on the west bank of the Dnipro river have been told to cross to the opposite side of the water and to travel on from there to Russian territories. Russian-installed officials say up to 60,000 people could evacuate the area over the next six days.

In a further development, the acting governor of the region Vladimir Saldo told the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Wednesday that entry to the Kherson region for civilians will be very limited for seven days due to the turbulent situation.

"Only those who will be given a pass by the commandant's office" will be able to enter the region, Saldo said, according to comments reported by the Tass news agency. "These are those who are engaged in providing, supplying, working in public utilities," he added.

— Holly Ellyatt