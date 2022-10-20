CNBC Investing Club

We're adding to our position in this cosmetics giant

thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

More In Trade Alerts

We're using this rally to make a few trades in the portfolio: one sale, two buys
CNBC Investing ClubWe're using this rally to make a few trades in the portfolio: one sale, two buys
Jeff Marks
We're continuing to reduce our semiconductor exposure with a sale of this holding
CNBC Investing ClubWe're continuing to reduce our semiconductor exposure with a sale of this holding
Jeff Marks
Investing Club: The week in review, the week ahead — Oct. 14, 2022
CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: The week in review, the week ahead — Oct. 14, 2022
Zev Fima
Read More