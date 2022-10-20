Wolfe Research downgrades solar stocks Sunnova and Sunrun as interest rates rise

A rising rate environment could spell trouble for solar stocks Sunrun and Sunnova Energy in the near term, according to Wolfe Research. Analyst Steve Fleishman downgraded shares of both companies to peer perform, citing concerns over rising costs of capital despite his long-term confidence in the stock. "Headwinds from the interest rate spike on financing costs and valuation are tough to ignore despite strong demand growth from IRA and rising utility rates," he wrote in two separate notes to clients Wednesday. "We need to see rate/credit markets stabilize." Fleishman said both stocks are among the most exposed to a rising rate environment given their reliance on consistent access to capital. Signs of stabilizing interest rates and credit markets would offer a reason to revert back to recommending both names, he said, while also highlighting his preference for Enphase because it's less exposed to some of these pressures. "We are still big believers in the demand tailwinds for the business from the benefits in IRA and from pricing headroom afforded by rising utility rates, which we expect to continue moving higher," he said. Shares of both Sunrun and Sunnova are down more than 40% this year. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed reporting