Biden administration could start forgiving student debt as soon as Oct. 23

The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans' student debt as soon as this Sunday, Oct. 23. This is possible as some of the legal challenges brought against the sweeping policy by critics fail in courts.

A taxpayers' group in Wisconsin earlier this week requested that the U.S. Supreme Court immediately block Biden's plan to cancel up to $20,000 in federal student debt for borrowers, but the court refused to do so.

Meanwhile, a federal district court in Missouri on Thursday tossed out the lawsuit brought by six Republican-led states, which accused the president of overstepping his power. Judge Henry E. Autrey of the Federal District Court in St. Louis said the states did not have sufficient standing to sue.

The main obstacle for those hoping to foil the president's action has been finding a plaintiff who can prove they've been harmed by the policy, experts say.

"Such injury is needed to establish what courts call 'standing,'" said Laurence Tribe, a Harvard law professor. "No individual or business or state is demonstrably injured the way private lenders would have been if, for instance, their loans to students had been canceled."

Although there are a number of other legal challenges to the president's plan outstanding, the Biden administration is moving forward with its plan to cancel student debt.

"We feel these lawsuits are baseless, and we're going to continue fighting for the American people," U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said Friday morning on CNN.

The U.S. Department of Education opened its application for student loan forgiveness in a beta test last Friday, and more than 8 million people submitted requests for relief over the weekend. The application officially launched on Monday, and it's been reported that millions more have applied since.