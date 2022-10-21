It's time to stop saying 'fully vaccinated' for Covid, experts say—here's why 

If you still say "fully vaccinated" for Covid, it's time to stop.

With new boosters on the market and an ever-evolving virus, experts say the term no longer means being the most protected you can be. They point to two, far more appropriate alternatives to use in this current phase of the pandemic: "up-to-date" with Covid vaccines or simply indicating whether you've gotten your latest booster shot.

"I certainly would say that we need to stop using it, set that aside altogether. 'Fully vaccinated' is not the term that we want to use," Cindy Prins, an epidemiologist at the University of Florida, tells CNBC Make It.

The definition of fully vaccinated hasn't changed since the first Covid vaccines were rolled out almost two years ago. It means two initial doses of a vaccine from Pfizer, Moderna or Novavax, or one dose from Johnson & Johnson. It's synonymous with completing your primary series of Covid vaccines.

Here's why experts say you shouldn't use the term anymore, and what you should do instead: