Cramer's lightning round: I like Procter & Gamble over Walmart

Krystal Hur@kryshur
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Walmart Inc: "I think that's an excellent idea [to sell shares of Walmart and start a position in Procter & Gamble]."

Iron Mountain Inc: "Right now I don't want to back away from it. ... We may have to do new work on Iron Mountain to see if it's as safe as we think it is."

Paramount Global: "I like Johnson & Johnson."

Excelerate Energy Inc: "That's a good one."

McKesson Corp: "[Buy.]"

Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Procter & Gamble and Johnosn & Johnson.

