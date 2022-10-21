European markets expected to open lower as U.K. political chaos continues

European markets are expected to open lower on Friday as political chaos in the U.K. continues following the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss. A leadership contest will now take place over the next week.

Meanwhile, EU leaders are still debating how to tackle the bloc's energy crisis as they meet in Brussels, after Germany gave the green light for discussions around a price cap.

U.S. stock futures are down following a tumultuous day on Wall Street, with bond yields rising and a slew of wide-ranging corporate earnings. Futures for the Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P all slipped.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific mostly traded lower on Friday as investors weighed inflation data from several economies.