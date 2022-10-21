Investors will be able to contribute up to $22,500 in 401(k) plans and $6,500 in IRAs in 2023

If you're eager to save more for retirement in 2023, there's good news from the IRS: higher limits for your annual 401(k) plan and individual retirement account contributions.

The employee contribution limit for 401(k) plans is increasing to $22,500 in 2023, up from $20,500, and catch-up deposits for savers age 50 and older will jump to $7,500, up from $6,500. The new amounts also apply to 403(b), most 457 and Thrift Savings Plans.

The agency has also increased contribution limits for IRAs, allowing investors to save $6,500 in 2023, up from $6,000 in 2022. The catch-up deposit will remain at $1,000.

The boost for IRA contributions is significant, as the cap hasn't changed since 2019, limiting savings for Americans without a workplace retirement plan.

And more Americans may also qualify for Roth IRA contributions, with the adjusted gross income phaseout range rising to between $138,000 and $153,000 for single filers and $218,000 and $228,000 for married couples filing jointly.