Pro Picks: Watch all of Friday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The pros discussed Snap , as the social media platform plunged 28% on Friday, a day after the company posted third-quarter results that missed revenue estimates . The experts also talked about American Express , whose stock fell nearly 1.7%, even after the credit card company reported third-quarter revenue and earnings that beat analysts' expectations . Other stocks mentioned include Microsoft and Datadog . Microsoft is currently held in Jim Cramer 's Charitable Trust portfolio.