Snap’s revenue miss is a false read through to Club holdings Meta, Alphabet

Shares of social media company Snap (SNAP) plummeted to a new 52-week low Friday on the back of a third-quarter revenue miss, with knock-on effects for internet Club holdings Meta Platforms (META) and Alphabet (GOOGL). But despite the market moves, Snap's results should not be seen as a read through to Meta and Alphabet, which are vastly more substantial entities than Snap. Snap, which has seen its stock come down by nearly 84% year-to-date, tumbled roughly 30% Friday, to $7.56 a share. Revenue suffered as a result of weaker digital advertising , the company said. Meta fell nearly 3% in the wake of the Snap drop, to $128.69 a share, while Alphabet was under pressure most of the day before edging into positive territory in mid-afternoon trading, at around $100 a share. But the Club thinks the market has mistakenly roped together these social media and internet giants, which have built multifaceted digital ecosystems, with Snap. The group's Snapchat peer-to-peer communication channel, which is mostly used by a younger demographic, has limited functionality when compared to Meta and Alphabet's diverse internet offerings. Meta's core platforms Facebook and Instagram are part of the company's internet infrastructure that ties together social networking tools like Feed, Stories and Reels with advertising and e-commerce payment tools, offering significantly more value to merchants and advertisers than Snap's platform. Meanwhile, Alphabet's Google is the preferred destination for online advertisements, with offerings that include search, email, YouTube, maps and Android OS. This provides Alphabet more opportunities to enhance targeting capabilities and, therefore, its return on investment for ad buyers. Bottom line While we don't know what the future holds for Snap, its decelerating revenues paint a grim picture. Advertisers are being careful where they place their ad dollars amid the current economic slowdown. But Meta and Alphabet are more immune from weaker digital ad spend than a company like Snap, as their dominant ecosystems allow them to consistently provide value to customers. Furthermore, they have the cash flow to scoop up billions of dollars worth of shares at discounted levels through their buyback programs, creating long-term value for investors. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long GOOGL, META, AMZN. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

The logos of Google, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and TikTok displayed on a computer screen. Denis Charlet | AFP via Getty Images