CNBC Pro

These little-known software stocks are poised for big gains going forward, Goldman Sachs says

Sarah Min@_sarahmin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

Telsey downgrades Under Armour, says it will continue to struggle with excess inventory
CNBC ProTelsey downgrades Under Armour, says it will continue to struggle with excess inventory
Sarah Min40 min ago
Raymond James upgrades Juniper Networks to strong buy, says stock can rally 30%
CNBC ProRaymond James upgrades Juniper Networks to strong buy, says stock can rally 30%
Sarah Minan hour ago
Bernstein downgrades Snap, says it's unclear what's next for the social media stock after latest earnings
CNBC ProBernstein downgrades Snap, says it's unclear what's next for the social media stock after latest earnings
Sarah Min2 hours ago
Read More