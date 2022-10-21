'Turkey has long been hell for journalists': Reporters slam country's new 'fake news' law

A kiosk in Istanbul on April 17, 2017, showing Turkish newspapers a day after Turkey's referendum. Turkey currently ranks 149 out of 180 countries in the world press freedom index, with 90% of national media under government control, according to international non-profit organization Reporters Without Borders.

Seven years ago, Sevgi Akarcesme reported on a series of police raids on Turkey's media industry, which left a trail of newsrooms being shut down one by one — until the time for her own outlet came.

Akarcesme, then the editor-in-chief for what used to be Turkey's number one English daily, Today's Zaman, told CNBC on Tuesday that it was evident then that the police would start coming for her. That prompted her to leave in 2016 to take up a teaching role in the United States.

"Turkey has long been hell for journalists. It's one of the largest prisons for journalists in the world in a way," she said.

Turkey's Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure — which also oversees communication services — did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment on the remarks in this article.

Turkey's Parliament last week ratified a law introducing jail terms for journalists and social media users who spread "fake news," or disinformation. The term "fake news" is often defined, more broadly, as misleading or fabricated information peddled as legitimate news.

The law, proposed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK Party, comes eight months before the country's general election.

The bill, which still needs to be approved by Erdogan, stated that anyone who spreads false information about Turkey's security to "create fear and disturb public order" will face a prison sentence of up to three years.

"With this new law … the goal is to control social media because conventional media is already under Erdogan's control," said Akarcesme.