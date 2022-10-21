Uncertainty clouds holiday shopping for consumers as inflation takes a toll

Under any conditions, families don't like to skimp when it comes to the holidays.

But with rising prices and fears of a recession, holiday shoppers are feeling less generous this season.

Many consumers are planning to make fewer purchases — and at a discount, according to a recent holiday retail report by Deloitte.

Still, households will shell out $1,455, on average, on holiday gifts, in line with last year, the report found.

Even though some consumers may end up spending as much or more on their holiday shopping as they did in 2021, that's largely due to higher prices, other reports also show.

"Inflation is, by far, the biggest issue for households this year," said Tim Quinlan, senior economist at Wells Fargo and author of Wells Fargo's 2022 holiday sales report.

Household finances have taken a hit with a lower savings rate and declining real wages, which could slow holiday sales in the coming months, Quinlan said in the report.

"The bottom line is, with inflation remaining a headache, dollars aren't stretching as far, and most consumers will still be looking for bargains."