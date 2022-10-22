I chemically straightened my hair for 7 years. Now there’s a link between ‘relaxers’ and higher risk of uterine cancer in Black women like me

I begged my mom for two things one Christmas season when I was nine years old: a Barbie doll house and a "perm" — the colloquial term we used for relaxers. We did not understand then that there was a major difference between the two.

Though hesitant at first, as a mom with four daughters — I'm the youngest — she knew my pleading wouldn't stop until my hair looked like one of the girls on the 'Just For Me' box.

I found out only recently that those models didn't actually have the relaxed hair themselves.

Before that Christmas break was over, what once was a giant afro was bone-straight and down the length of my back like I'd never seen it before.

My hair is thick and coarse, so at the time, I assumed the chemical straightening cream had to stay in my hair for a longer length of time to really get the kinks and curls straighter.

So when my mom asked if my scalp was burning — yes, it was! — I pushed through and held out just a little bit longer to make sure it would really work.

Even at that young age, I thought beauty was pain and that having straight hair was more socially acceptable — though no one in my family ever told me that.

That belief was reaffirmed for me that Monday when I walked into school and people responded well to the length and straightness of my hair.

I got relaxers pretty regularly for the next six or seven years after that.

My mom, myself, our friends and family had never given any thought to how the application of these chemicals on our hair and scalp might be affecting our physical health.

And we wouldn't know until over a decade after my first relaxer and over a century after chemical straightening was introduced to the Black community in the early 1900s.