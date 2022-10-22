9 in-demand side hustles that can be done from home—and how much they pay

More Americans are turning to side hustles to boost their savings and financial security in the face of a looming recession.

Some 40% of Americans are dabbling in a side hustle, up from one-third (34%) of Americans who had one in 2020, according to a May 2022 Zapier survey of 2,032 U.S. adults.

While taking on a second job might seem intimidating or time-consuming, Zapier found that Americans spend an average of 13.4 hours each week on their side hustle — and 44% spend less than 10 hours a week working their extra gig.

The rise of remote work over the past two-plus years has also created more opportunities for people to find flexible, high-paying side hustles they can do from home.

To help people interested in pursuing a side hustle find the best remote opportunities, FlexJobs has identified 25 in-demand side hustles that can be done from home, based on thousands of listings in their database. These jobs have dozens of active listings and offer remote, part-time opportunities.

Here are nine of the highest-paid, most in-demand side hustles that can be done from home, according to FlexJobs and salary data from Payscale: