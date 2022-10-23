This company wants to pay you $20,000 to make chili at a football game—here’s how to apply

Calling all tailgate chefs: You could earn $20,000 and free tickets to the SEC Championship Game by mixing up the right batch of chili.

Knoxville, Tennessee-based Bush's Beans is currently hiring its "first ever" chili commissioner. The job comes with a one-time "salary" of $20,000, and its responsibilities are straightforward: Co-host a tailgate at the SEC Championship game in Atlanta on December 3 with actor Brian Baumgartner, known for playing Kevin Malone on NBC's "The Office."

The contest winner will also receive two tickets and a two-night trip to the game, get to collaborate on one of the brand's official recipes and receive a year's supply — 36 cans — of Bush's chili beans. They'll also compete in the tailgate's chili cookoff, judged by a panel of recent World Championship Chili Cook-Off champions.

To apply, you'll need to write about your favorite chili recipe and detail how you'd pump up the energy at a tailgate crowd. You'll also need to submit a short video, no longer than 15 seconds, detailing why you should get the job.

"While it is important for our chili commissioner to have an outgoing personality to help pump up the crowd, we're looking for a fan who is proud of their personal chili recipe and loves to bring people together over a bowl of this tailgate staple," Ben Carpenter, Bush's brand manager, tells CNBC Make It.

Entries will be judged in three categories, according to the company:

Originality and creativity

A compelling video argument

Optimism, enthusiasm and character presented in the video

You might want to double down on that third factor, in particular: It's the judges' tiebreaker category, the contest's rules note.

Last year, the SEC Championship game's reported 78,030 attendees and 15.3 million television viewers at home watched the Alabama Crimson Tide defeat the Georgia Bulldogs. The Bulldogs avenged that loss the following month in the College Football Playoff national championship game, defeating the Crimson Tide in a rematch.

Both teams are early contenders again for this year's SEC Championship game, alongside the Tennessee Volunteers, Ole Miss Rebels and LSU Tigers. Fans of those teams could find the chili commissioner gig particularly appealing, given the free tickets up for grabs.

Applications close on November 8 and the winner will be notified on November 14, according to Bush's Beans.

Disclosure: NBC and CNBC are divisions of NBCUniversal.

