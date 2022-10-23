China's leadership reshuffle puts greater weight on relations with the U.S.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City on September 23, 2022.

BEIJING — China's latest leadership appointments point to greater emphasis on relations with the U.S.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi joined the new Politburo, the second-highest level of power, state media announced Sunday. That's despite expectations he might retire.

The changes showed that Yang Jiechi, a long-time diplomat closely involved with U.S.-China relations, did not stay on in the Politburo. Yang has headed the party's central committee foreign affairs office and was widely expected to retire.

Qin Gang, China's ambassador to the U.S., also made the list of new central committee members released Saturday.

Qin has actively reached out to American society and businesses, while Wang's comments during a recent trip to New York "indicates there is a desire to draw back from the intensely competitive relationship with the United States," said Dali Yang, political science professor at The University of Chicago.

"I think there may be a chance to certainly ease the tensions, hopefully, given the challenges China faces in keeping the Chinese economy growing," Yang said.

He pointed out that the 1970s, during the Cultural Revolution, was another tough period for China's economy, but it was during that time that Chinese leader Mao Zedong decided to reach out to the U.S.