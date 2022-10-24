Asia-Pacific markets rise; Japan's yen weakens despite reports of intervention

The Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), operated by Japan Exchange Group Inc. (JPX), in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific climbed Monday after U.S. stocks soared on Friday following a Wall Street Journal report that some Fed officials are concerned about tightening policy too much.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was 2% higher. The Kospi in South Korea gained 1.46%, and the Kosdaq added 2.05%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 1.14% and the Topix was up 0.82%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.7% higher.

Authorities in Japan reportedly intervened in the forex market on Friday, causing the yen to strengthen sharply. But the currency continued to seesaw. On Monday in Asia, the currency briefly strengthened to 145-levels but was last at 148.27 per dollar.