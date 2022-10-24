CCTV Script 21/10/22

— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on October 21, 2022.

A major reason for Truss's resignation was her expansionary fiscal policy, which caused violent market volatility and triggered a "disaster." To calm the market storm, Truss abandoned most of her economic ideas. Due to this drastic repetition, the party's approval rating dropped rapidly.

We can use the UK 30-year bond to see how the market has reacted to the election of Truss as Prime Minister since September 21. We can see that each policy adjustment has caused the bond market, to experience turbulent ups and downs.

The reaction of the market is described by Gillian Tett, a contributing editor of the Financial Times, as "the return of the bond vigilantes ". This phenomenon means that investors, dissatisfied with the programs pursued by policymakers, are selling Treasury bonds on a large scale, raising the cost of borrowing and thus fighting against the policies of those in power.

Gillian Tett

Editor-at-large of the Financial Times

"The financial markets have been very crucial in this story. In fact, you can even say that the bond vigilantes are back. What do you have as political turmoil, you have financial risk, you have policy uncertainty."

Rising bond yields have led to a liquidity crunch for many UK pensions that have used financial leverage extensively.

Therefore, we saw a positive market reaction after Truss announced his resignation, with the currency and bond markets rising.

Investors view Truss' resignation as a step forward for the British government toward restoring credibility in the financial markets. Nevertheless, the next prime minister will face an extremely challenging task: the cost of living crisis, the cost of borrowing crisis, as well as the market credibility crisis. The market is most concerned about who will be the next British Prime Minister.

According to Smarkets, former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has the highest probability of being elected, more than 40%. Next, the leader of the House of Commons, Penny Mordaunt, and secretary of State for Defence, Ben Wallace are strong candidates. Even Boris Johnson, who lost his position as a prime minister not long ago, could make a comeback.

Some analysts believe it will be a game between populists and technocrats, with Johnson and Truss both being populists. The new Chancellor of the Exchequer Hunt and Sunac, on the other hand, belong to the more sober and calm technocratic school, which may lack charisma but has market credibility, and regaining the trust of the financial markets will be crucial for the next Prime Minister.



