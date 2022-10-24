CCTV Script 24/10/22

— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on October 24, 2022.

How to survive this coming winter is the primary concern of millions of Eastern Europeans right now. Since the Russia-Ukraine conflict earlier this year, wholesale electricity prices in some Eastern European countries have skyrocketed.

Although electricity prices in September have fallen slightly from August, they are still at high levels. In Hungary, wholesale electricity prices are at €390.42 per MWh, or about RMB 2,789, and in Slovakia and Bulgaria: €386.52 per MWh; and €375.13 per MWh, respectively.

Some analyses suggest that energy poverty rates will rise significantly in many Eastern European countries, such as Hungary, Slovakia and Bulgaria. The concept of energy poverty refers to people who don't have enough energy to make a difference in their lives, like not being able to heat their homes in winter or cool their homes in summer. Economists fear that if energy and food prices continue to rise, many people will fall into poverty, and those already below the poverty line will fall into extreme poverty.

As a result of high energy prices, many Eastern European governments are focusing on heating issues instead of environmental issues like climate change.

In Hungary, for instance, logging rules were relaxed and more lignite mining was ordered. Lignite is the dirtiest fossil fuel because of its high sulfur content. And now lignite is not only a fuel for Hungarian power plants, but is also used by many households for heating.

In Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, residents are hoarding firewood and the price of firewood has risen from 100 leva per cubic meter to 180 leva now.

In Romania, where more than half of the population uses firewood for heating, the government not only issues vouchers to subsidize the purchase of firewood, but also limits the price of firewood to help ordinary households reduce their energy costs. The nonprofit WWF has warned that this will increase illegal logging.

In Poland, where some 2 million households are affected by a coal shortage, Jarosław Kaczyński, the Deputy Prime Minister of Poland told people to burn "everything except tyres" to keep warm.

All of these actions will lead to more air pollution, which will affect the health of the population.

Solid fuels like firewood emit many harmful pollutants, like fine particles that affect lung development and worsen asthma and heart disease.

One mayor in Slovakia said his town "went back 50 years" in terms of heating methods and pollution, and suddenly people didn't care about smog and haze. There's now a hard choice to be made in Eastern European countries between home heating and air pollution.



