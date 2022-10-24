CCTV Weekly Script 22/10/22

— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on October 22, 2022.

The 31st of October is Halloween, a traditional Western holiday. Children usually wear pumpkin head coverings to visit their neighbors on this day. Sometimes they'll say, "Trick or treat!" But for many American families, Halloween may be more expensive this year.

Let's start with the kids' favorite–candy. According to the latest inflation data from the U.S. Department of Labor, the price of candy is 13.1 percent higher compared to the same time last year; this is the largest annual increase ever. The last time candy prices rose by 13% was between 1997 and 2006, which took nine years.

For example, a Walmart gift pack with 160 different brands of candy costs $16.98, $2.24 more than last year, a 15% increase. On Amazon.com, a pack of 120 Hershey's chocolate bars sells for 22% more this year than last year.

The main reason for the rise in candy prices is that its raw material, sugar, is becoming more expensive. Extreme weather has hurt beet sugar production. Combined with factors like high energy prices, and the supply chain, sugar prices have jumped 17 percent since September.

And another classic Halloween element, the pumpkin, has also become more expensive.

In the New York area, the average price of a pumpkin has risen from $4.04 in 2019 to $4.83 in 2021. This year's prices continue to follow inflation, with a pumpkin costing an average of $5; that's a 25% increase in pumpkin prices in four years.

For those who want to dress up for the holidays, the price of clothing has risen 5.5 percent since last year. For those who want to make their own costumes, materials like sewing machines, fabric, and other supplies have gone up 11 percent since last year.

Furthermore, because flour prices are up 24%, baked goods for the holidays, like cakes, cup-cakes, and cookies, are up 16% from last September.

Prices have gone up, but people still love the holidays. According to the annual report of the American Retail Federation, 69% of consumers said they plan to celebrate Halloween this year. This level of participation has returned to the levels seen in 2019 - before the new crown epidemic. The average person is expected to spend $100.45, or about $728, on Halloween; and total consumer spending on Halloween this year is expected to reach a record $10.6 billion.



